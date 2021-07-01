Judge Denies Britney Spears’ Request to Cut Dad From Conservatorship
#FREEBRITNEY
A judge denied Britney Spears’ request for her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from the conservatorship that governs much of her life Wednesday. The singer’s lawyer originally made the request in November, and Bessemer Trust was appointed a co-conservator of her estate alongside Jamie Spears, though the financial institution has yet to assume its role because Britney Spears’ lawyer only recently made the associated filings with the court. The denial of the total ouster of the elder Spears comes in response to Britney Spears’ lawyers’ new filings related to Bessemer. Late last week, Spears made shocking testimony to the court about the conditions of her conservatorship, which include a prohibition on the removal of an IUD despite her wish to have more children. Fans have rallied behind the hashtag #FreeBritney in advocating for her release from the conservatorship.