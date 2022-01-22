CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dan Scavino Outed as Anonymous Jan. 6 Plaintiff After Judge Shuts Him Down
TRY AGAIN
Read it at BuzzFeed News
Dan Scavino, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff and the man who managed the former president’s Twitter account, was barred Friday from using a pseudonym to fight a subpoena for his phone records. The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot had subpoenaed Scavino’s records from Verizon. Scavino filed a lawsuit contesting the subpoena earlier this month, which was denied on Jan. 19, after which Scavino filed the same complaint under his own name. Trump’s former golf caddy wanted to be known only as “plaintiff.” But Judge Beryl Howell denied the request. “The substance of this lawsuit is plainly to challenge the investigative scope and purposes of the Select Committee,” she wrote.