Judge Shreds Kentucky Woman’s Demand for Ivermectin
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
Kentucky woman Angela Underwood thought she knew more than the doctors treating her husband for COVID-19. After his care team at Norton Brownsboro Hospital refused to give him ivermectin—a parasite drug not proven to treat COVID—Underwood sued. “As a Registered Nurse, I demand my husband be administered ivermectin,” she wrote in her filing, touting its efficacy in “studies and research.” She said she’d administer it to her husband herself if necessary; he is on a ventilator and fighting for life. Underwood, who was representing herself in court, later amended her complaint to ask that he be treated with “intravenous vitamin c.”
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge tossed the suit this week, saying Underwood could try and find a hospital that “believes in the efficacy of these therapies.” But he said this would be “impractical” due to her husband’s unstable condition... and the fact that “it is likely that no such hospital in the United States” exists. Cunningham said Underwood was welcome to produce evidence that her proposed treatments “are relatively safe and efficacious” but said it would be “a herculean task.” Ivermectin has not been approved by the FDA as a treatment for the coronavirus; it can be lethal to humans in the wrong dose.