Judge Takes a Jab at Roger Stone While Denying His Bid to Disqualify Her
The judge presiding over longtime Trump ally Roger Stone’s case has denied a motion he filed seeking to have her disqualified after the president amplified claims of a biased trial on Twitter. In a filing issued Sunday evening, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone and his lawyers had failed to back up their allegations of bias with any “factual or legal support.” Stone’s legal team had argued in an earlier filing that Judge Jackson displayed bias at the sentencing hearing by commending the “integrity” of the jury even though Stone is seeking a new trial over allegations the jury forewoman was biased against him.
But Jackson noted that her “very general comment that ‘jurors’ served with integrity—three words on the 88th page of the 96-page transcript of a two-and-a-half hour hearing—did not purport to, and did not” have anything to do with Stone’s motion for a new trial, or the allegation at the heart of the motion. Jackson also noted in her filing that Stone’s legal team, in arguing for her removal, cited a past court ruling that does “not bear the slightest resemblance” to the circumstances of Stone’s case. “At bottom, given the absence of any factual or legal support for the motion for disqualification, The pleading appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the Court’s docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words ‘judge’ and ‘biased’ in it,” Jackson wrote. Stone was sentenced last week to 40 months behind bars for obstruction of justice and lying to congressional investigators, but his lawyers are seeking a retrial.