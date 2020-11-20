Georgia Concludes Recount, Joe Biden Still the Winner
REPEAT RESULTS
Georgia concluded its recount of the state’s ballots cast in the presidential election Thursday, declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner again. The former vice president won by 12,284 votes. The recount was the largest done by hand in the history of the United States, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The same day, a federal judge in Georgia denied a motion demanding a second hand recount of the state’s ballots cast for the presidential election and a block of the certification of the results. Lin Wood, the attorney representing President Donald Trump’s campaign, argued that the state had used a faulty signature match system. Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, claimed in a wild press conference the same day that the campaign would file another lawsuit in Atlanta on Friday. The commander in chief and his campaign have repeatedly falsely asserted he won the election.