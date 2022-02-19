Judge to Dismiss Rep. Mo Brooks From Capitol Riot Suit
A federal judge said Friday that he would dismiss Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) from a civil suit that would have held the Republicans culpable for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The same day, the judge said that ex-President Donald Trump would not be dismissed from the suit, writing that the plaintiffs’ claim that a speech by Trump had brought on the violent mob attack was “plausible.” Trump Jr., Giuliani, and Brooks gave addresses at the same “Save America Rally.” More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers filed the suit, led by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and were joined by several Capitol police officers. They accused all the defendants of attempting to “undermine the election results by alleging, without evidence, that the election had been rigged and by pressuring elected officials, courts and ultimately Congress to reject the results.” Brooks dodged being served with the lawsuit for months, but his wife eventually received the suit in their driveway.