    Judge Doesn’t Buy Yogi-Turned-MAGA Rioter’s Wild Jan. 6 Defense

    ‘CONSCIOUSNESS OF WRONGDOING’

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the Orange County Registrar of Voters offices in Santa Ana, CA on Nov. 9, 2020.

    MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

    A judge on Thursday found conspiracy theorist and Jan. 6 defendant Alan Hostetter guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, according to reporters who were in the courtroom. Hostetter, a former California police chief who later became a yoga instructor, based his unsuccessful defense on wild claims that the pro-Trump sacking of the Capitol was a setup by federal authorities. Judge Royce Lamberth said Hostetter should have known what he was doing was illegal, and that he acted “corruptly with consciousness of wrongdoing,” CBS News reported.

