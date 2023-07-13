Judge Doesn’t Buy Yogi-Turned-MAGA Rioter’s Wild Jan. 6 Defense

A judge on Thursday found conspiracy theorist and Jan. 6 defendant Alan Hostetter guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, according to reporters who were in the courtroom. Hostetter, a former California police chief who later became a yoga instructor, based his unsuccessful defense on wild claims that the pro-Trump sacking of the Capitol was a setup by federal authorities. Judge Royce Lamberth said Hostetter should have known what he was doing was illegal, and that he acted “corruptly with consciousness of wrongdoing,” CBS News reported.