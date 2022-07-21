Judge Allows Abortions to Continue in Louisiana—For Now
‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’
Pro-choice advocates won again in Louisiana after a judge ruled Thursday that abortions can continue while a lawsuit against the state’s trigger law plays out. There are only three clinics in the entire state that perform abortions, the Associated Press reported, and a ban on abortion has been enforced twice and also blocked twice since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. The state could appeal the decision, and state AG Jeff Landry has signaled that he believes the case will end up at the state’s Supreme Court. “With this decision, Chief Judge Johnson determined that we are likely to succeed on the merits of our lawsuit,” plaintiff lawyer Joanna Wright said. “We are prepared to prove our case and hope to obtain a final ruling that the trigger bans are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.”