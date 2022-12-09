Ex-Guv’s Historic Charges in Flint Water Crisis Are Tossed
CONTAMINATED CASE
A judge has dismissed charges against former Republican Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over the Flint water crisis following a state Supreme Court ruling from earlier this year that said indictments delivered by a one-person grand jury were invalid. “The charges against [Snyder] were not properly brought and must be dismissed at this time,” Genesee County Judge F. Kay Behm said Friday. Hundreds of thousands of Flint residents were exposed to lead-tainted water when city managers, who were appointed by Snyder, switched Flint’s water source to save money amid a budget crisis. Nine deaths were linked to the crisis. Snyder, who was charged along with seven others, was the first person in Michigan’s history to be charged for alleged crimes committed on the job.