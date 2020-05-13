Judge in Flynn Case Appoints Former Mafia Prosecutor to Argue Against DOJ Motion to Dismiss

The judge in the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn announced Wednesday that he has appointed a retired judge as an amicus curiae who will argue against the Department of Justice’s decision to drop charges against Flynn. Though Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, the DOJ filed a motion to dismiss charges against him, setting off a firestorm of criticism earlier this week.

Judge Emmet Sullivan is now asking a retired judge to examine whether there is any reason why Flynn should not be held in contempt of court for perjury.