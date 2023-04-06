Judge Skewers XXXTentacion Killers After Dishing Out Life Sentence
‘YOU CAN NEVER LEAVE’
A South Florida judge didn’t mince words Thursday as he sentenced the three men convicted of killing rapper XXXTentacion in 2019—Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright, and Dedrick Williams—to a lifetime behind bars. Judge Michael Usan flamed the trio, all of whom are in their 20s, after he announced their sentence, detailing the mundaness of what their day-to-day lives will soon be. “You’ll spend every hour, and every day, and every week, and every year of your life in that cell,” Usan said. “And, one day, they’ll come and open up that cell in the morning, and you’ll have passed on. And only on that day will you have served your sentence.” Usan emphasized there will be no chance at parole for the men before he evoked The Eagles’ Hotel California, telling the trio, “You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave.”