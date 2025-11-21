Judge Forced to Resign After Wearing Elvis Wig in Court

An Elvis Presley-loving judge has resigned on recommendation of a judicial commission, after galavanting around a courthouse in The King’s wig. Judge Matthew E.P. Thornhill is the longest-serving justice in St. Charles County, Missouri, but his time on the bench is coming to an end pending a Supreme Court appeal. The 13-time Graceland visitor had three disciplinary counts against him by the state Commission on Retirement, Removal, and Discipline of Judges. The New York Times reports he is accused “of dressing as Elvis Presley in the courtroom, politicking in the courtroom, and filing an affidavit on behalf of a party in a paternity case.” Court documents alleged he “routinely” donned the pompadour rug, played Elvis songs on his cellphone, and recited Presley lyrics in the court. On Oct. 17, he appeared in the Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals. The commission released a statement which said he had “admitted to the truth and substantial accuracy” of the allegations. In a letter to the state Supreme Court, Judge Thornhill said he thought his actions would “add levity at times when I thought it would help relax litigants.” He has accepted the suggestion of a six-month leave of absence, followed by an 18-month return, then retirement.