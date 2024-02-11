Judge Gives Musk a Week to Agree to SEC Deposition

Elon Musk has been ordered to testify for a third time in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation of his purchase of Twitter—despite his claim that the regulator is harassing him. Musk and the SEC have a week to set up a time and date for the world’s richest man’s four-hour deposition or the judge will do it for them. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Beeler ruled late Saturday that the SEC has the right to subpoena Musk, who refused to testify in September, prompting the SEC to sue him in October. The feds are probing whether Musk broke any rules when he spent $44 billion to buy Twitter, which is now known as X, in 2022. He completely two half-day videoconference depositions in July 2022 but investigators say they gave more questions after reviewing documents that were turned out. The SEC previously investigated the billionaire in connection with Tesla.
