Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Judge Gives Elon Musk and DOGE the Green Light to Keep Taking Over Federal Systems
GO NUTS
The lawsuit was filed Thursday by 14 states who sought to temporarily block Musk and DOGE from accessing federal data systems.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Updated
Feb. 18 2025
5:54PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 18 2025
5:53PM EST
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
White House Claims Elon Musk Isn’t Running DOGE After All
Sean Craig
Politics
NYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
entertainment
A White Supremacist Holds an Entire American City Hostage
Jen Yamato
U.S. News
Elon Musk Finds DOGE’s Next Target: Gold Reserves at Fort Knox
Julia Ornedo
Politics
I Only Fired Hundreds at the FAA, Sean Duffy Boasts Amid Safety Crisis
William Vaillancourt