Ariana Grande Wins 5-Year Restraining Order Against Terrifying Stalker
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has granted pop star Ariana Grande a five-year restraining order against a man who has allegedly been showing up at her house since February, often wielding weapons and threatening to kill her. NME reports that Aharon Brown, 23, showed up at her home “nearly every day and sometimes multiple times a day.” Grande has expressed fears for herself and her family and told the judge that, without a restraining order, Brown would “attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.” On Sept. 10, Grande alleges, Brown came to her house with a “large hunting knife” and became “combative” with security. He allegedly returned everyday thereafter, knife in tow, telling the guard, “I’ll fucking kill you and her.” Rolling Stone reports that Brown is scheduled for a court appearance later Thursday. The restraining order will expire on Oct. 5, 2026.