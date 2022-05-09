Jacob Blake Pulls Lawsuit Against Cop Who Shot and Paralyzed Him
CASE DISMISSED
Nearly two years after his violent arrest sparked widespread protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a judge granted Jacob Blake’s request to end his lawsuit against police officer Rusten Sheskey on Monday. While trying to arrest Blake for an outstanding warrant in Aug. 2020, Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times, paralyzing him below the waist. The shooting, which was captured on video and occurred as Blake was trying to get into his car, ignited outrage, and two people were killed by teenager Kyle Rittenhouse during the resulting protests. Sheskey claimed he was acting in self-defense—Blake had a knife at the time, though maintains he never threatened officers—while Blake, who was seeking compensation for his injuries, argued Sheskey used excessive force. The D.A. declined to charge Sheskey, finding that he reasonably believed he might be stabbed by Blake. Blake’s suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning he can’t file the same claim again. It was not immediately clear why it was withdrawn.