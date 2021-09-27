Audio Released From Horrific Videos Seen by Jurors in R. Kelly Case
BEYOND THE PALE
Jurors in a federal sex-crimes case against R. Kelly were shown eight videos as part of an effort by the prosecution to prove the singer mentally, physically, and sexually abused women for almost three decades. On Monday, the media heard audio of those videos, which prosecutors said were effectively used as blackmail, and the contents were truly excruciating.
Several women testified during Kelly’s racketeering and sex-crimes trial that the singer would punish them for disobeying his rules, and the videos offered a window into that sordid world. “Keep your eyes closed. Eyes open, guess what, we’re going to start over,” Kelly is heard telling a woman—who identified herself as Anna on the stand—in one video. She is later heard crying and repeating, “I’m a stupid bitch daddy, I want you to fix me.”
In another video, Anna is heard telling Kelly, “Oh, there is piss everywhere” amid slashing sounds and music from Frank Sinatra's “Come Fly With Me.” Moments later, Anna is heard saying she smeared feces on herself, an episode she called “humiliating” on the stand.
Jurors in the case were set to deliver their verdict on Monday afternoon.