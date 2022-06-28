CHEAT SHEET
    Some Texas Clinics Can Resume Abortions—for Now

    Alan Halaly

    Breaking News Intern

    A judge temporarily ruled against Texas’ ancient 1925 statute that would have made abortions illegal immediately after Roe v. Wade was overturned. There are some caveats though: It only applies to the clinics listed as plaintiffs on the suit and the judge will consider a permanent injunction on July 12, only two weeks later. Those clinics can continue performing abortions on women less than 6 weeks along in their pregnancies without fear of prosecution. Though temporary, advocates are calling the decision a win. “It is a relief that this Texas state court acted so quickly to block this deeply harmful abortion ban,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights. “Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory.”

