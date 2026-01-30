Judge Humiliates Bloodthirsty Pam Bondi With Luigi Ruling

A federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Friday that prosecutors cannot seek the death penalty in the trial of Luigi Mangione, 27, who has been accused of killing former UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The judge’s ruling marks an embarrassing setback for federal prosecutors, who were adamant about seeking the death penalty for Mangione.

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York. Pool/Getty Images

Prosecutors had argued that Mangione stalked Thompson, 50, on the internet, and travelled across state lines to shoot and kill him.

In her ruling, Judge Margaret Garnett said the two stalking charges that Mangione faces are not “crimes of violence.” She dismissed two counts in his federal case: murder and a related firearm offense.

He still faces two counts of interstate stalking, which carry a maximum life in prison sentence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had sought the death penalty for Mangione, which she said was warranted because Mangione executed a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”

Mangione’s defense attorneys had argued before the judge that Bondi’s previous work as a lobbyist for a firm that represented the insurer’s parent company was a “profound conflict of interest.”

Mangione still faces several state charges in New York, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and multiple weapon possession charges. He is still facing a potential life without parole sentence.

Judge Garnett additionally ruled Friday that prosecutors could use evidence recovered from Mangione’s backpack at the time of his arrest in the trial.