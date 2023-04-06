Judge in Donald Trump Case Gets Dozens of Threats After Indictment

Read it at NBC News
The judge presiding over the historic criminal case against former President Donald Trump has been the target of dozens of threats since Tuesday’s arraignment, NBC News reports. Hours after he was formally charged with 34 felonies and warned not to say anything that would incite violence, Trump denounced Judge Juan Merchan and his family as biased against him. Law enforcement sources said the threats that have come in so far are unsubstantiated, but Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are getting additional protection.