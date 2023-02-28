Judge in Georgia Trump Probe: Media-Hungry Grand Juror Is Free to Talk About Report
BY THE BOOK
After grand jury foreperson Emily Kohrs went on a media blitz, talking to several national news outlets about the Fulton County, Georgia, investigation into possible election interference from Donald Trump and his allies, the presiding judge clarified that jurors are free to talk about much of their experience. Her interviews initially sparked concern because much of the proceedings and the jury’s final report remain confidential. But Judge Robert C. McBurney told ABC News that jurors are only barred from discussing their own deliberations, meaning they can talk about their final report, as well as witness testimony. He also poured cold water on speculation that her comments may be grounds for future appeals. “This grand jury's sole role was to prepare a report that was merely a set of recommendations for the district attorney— full stop. Nothing more," McBurney said. "And so folks should think long and hard about what impact, at all, this special purpose grand jury's work would have should there be an indictment down the road.” In one of her many interviews, Kohrs told The New York Times that the special grand jury recommended indictments for multiple individuals, though she declined to provide names or further details.