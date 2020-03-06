Robert Durst’s First Judge: Real Estate Heir Once Left a Severed Cat Head on My Doorstep
A former Texas judge said Friday that she believed real estate hair Robert Durst once left a severed cat’s head on her doorstep. Durst, who is currently on trial in Los Angeles for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman in her home in December 2000, also went on trial in 2003 for fatally shooting his Texas neighbor Morris Black. The real estate heir admitted on the witness stand that he shot Black but insisted it was self-defense and he didn’t mean to fire the gun. While a jury acquitted Durst of murder, he pleaded guilty to jumping bail and dismembering Black’s body—forcing him to briefly go to prison and wear an electric ankle monitor upon parole. Black’s head was never found. Judge Susan Criss, who presided over the Texas trial, said she saw Durst at the Houston Galleria Mall—a violation of the terms of his parole—and reported him to authorities. Soon after, on June 29, 2006, she said she found the cat on her doorstep. “The cat had been severed behind the shoulder blades so that it was the front legs and it was the head,” Criss told Law and Crime this week. “I was horrified. I was terrified. It dawned on me that it could have been Robert Durst because it’s a severed head.”