Trump Attacks Roger Stone Juror During Hearing on Whether to Grant Him New Trial
President Trump attacked the jury forewoman in Roger Stone’s trail as a hearing got underway on whether the Trump ally would be granted a new trial over claims of juror misconduct. According to The New York Times, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said on Tuesday that the public and journalists would only be able to listen to the proceedings from another room. She also said courtroom sketch artists would not be permitted. “The risk of harassment and intimidation of any of jurors who may testify in the hearing later today is extremely high,” she said. “Individuals that may be angry about Mr. Stone’s conviction may choose to take it out on them personally.” Jackson sentenced Stone to over three years in prison earlier this month, but also agreed to hear out Stone’s lawyers’ request for a new trial. The attorneys claim an unnamed juror “attempted to cover up evidence that would directly contradict her false claims of impartiality” in the jury selection process.
President Trump also tweeted about the Stone trial Tuesday, claiming the jury forewoman and Jackson were “totally biased.” “Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch!” he wrote. This comes after Attorney General William Barr implored the president to stop tweeting about Justice Department matters in an ABC News interview, telling the network Trump’s opining makes it “impossible” to do his job.