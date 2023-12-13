CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Judge in Trump Fraud Trial Evacuated After Fire Lit Outside Courtroom: Report

    HEATED PROCEEDINGS

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Justice Arthur Engoron presides over the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump.

    Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

    Arthur Engoron, the Manhattan judge overseeing the sprawling fraud trial against former President Donald Trump and his business empire, was evacuated from the courthouse Tuesday after a man set papers on fire outside the courtroom. He then proceeded to use multiple fire extinguishers to put the fire out, Business Insider reported, citing two sources. The man was arrested following the incident. The fraud trial had finished with testimony in the hours prior, although a decision is not expected until next year.

    Read it at Business Insider