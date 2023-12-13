Judge in Trump Fraud Trial Evacuated After Fire Lit Outside Courtroom: Report

Read it at Business Insider
Arthur Engoron, the Manhattan judge overseeing the sprawling fraud trial against former President Donald Trump and his business empire, was evacuated from the courthouse Tuesday after a man set papers on fire outside the courtroom. He then proceeded to use multiple fire extinguishers to put the fire out, Business Insider reported, citing two sources. The man was arrested following the incident. The fraud trial had finished with testimony in the hours prior, although a decision is not expected until next year.