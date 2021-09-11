Judge Isn’t Convinced QAnon Shaman Has Had ‘Change of Heart,’ Denies Release Request

Read it at Law & Crime
Senior Judge Royce Lamberth denied Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” a chance to get out of jail before his sentencing for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. In a Friday filing, Lamberth said he was not persuaded that Chansley had had a “change of heart” to justify an early release. He called Chansley a “mascot” for QAnon, refuting defense lawyer Albert Watkin’s claim that his client denounced the bonkers conspiracy theory. Lamberth said Friday that he had not heard Chansley criticize the group himself. However, Lamberth expressed his hope for a “change of heart” in Chansley. This is the third time Chansley has petitioned the court for an early release. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17.