Gag Order Bars Cops, Attorneys From Sharing New Info on Idaho Murders
In an unusual move, an Idaho judge issued a non-dissemination order preventing investigators, law enforcement personnel, and attorneys from either side of the case from discussing the November murders of four college students. The court order from Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall bars the sharing of any new information on the investigation or suspect, Bryan Kohberger, before a verdict is reached. Marshall’s ruling stipulates that authorities are allowed to quote from or refer to “the public record” without further comment, though it remains unclear when or whether relevant documents in the case, such as its probable cause affidavit, will be unsealed according to a traditional timeline. It was previously expected to be released after Kohberger and the four first-degree murder charges against him were entered in Idaho court. The sweeping gag order was given hours after Kohberger, 28, formally waived extradition in a Pennsylvania court, clearing the way for him to be transported back to Idaho.