Judge Jeanine Calls Attorney General Bill Barr a Reptile

Hours after President Trump plugged Jeanine Pirro’s show at a campaign rally on Saturday night, the Fox News host unleashed a rage attack on Attorney General Bill Barr, who has sparked the ire of Trumpworld by coming out against Trump’s “rigged” election claims.

Opening her show by noting that Barr had announced this week that he had not seen any large-scale fraud that could have affected the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, Pirro appeared to hulk out while taking aim at the attorney general.

“Really? It’s curious Barr, the head of the DOJ, would affirmatively make a statement regarding a pending investigation. As a former prosecutor for over three decades, I and virtually everyone similarly situated, know that DOJ guidelines do not allow comment on investigations,” she said.

“We need answers. We need action. We need justice. And you Mr. Barr are so deep in the swamp, you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles,” she seethed, after declaring that Barr had “proven himself to be anything other than extraordinary.”

While Pirro appeared to be largely echoing Trump’s own complaints against Barr, it wasn’t immediately clear if she perhaps thought her own “over three decades” as a prosecutor might compel Barr to change his tune on Trump’s election claims.

The Fox News host had reportedly vied for the attorney general position about midway through Trump’s first and only term.