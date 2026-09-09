Judge Jeanine Explodes at Questions About Her Reflecting Pool Humiliation

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro flipped out at reporters asking about the failed charges her office tried to prosecute regarding the Trump administration’s botched Reflecting Pool upgrades.

Pirro, 75, a former Fox News host, spoke at a press conference scheduled to discuss apparent cryptocurrency scams her office is now pursuing.

The question portion of Pirro’s press conference already got off to a rocky start when she opened up the floor and immediately said she wasn’t calling on a reporter, as she expected they would ask about the Reflecting Pool.

Her press conference went off the rails nearly instantly. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

When the next reporter she called on did ask about the Reflecting Pool, she tried to dismiss it, saying, “Next–not on the Pool.”

The entire conference quickly went off the rails when another reporter asked Pirro about what seemed like a sore subject.

“Can I ask you about the Reflecting Pool?” a reporter asked.

“No!” she exclaimed.

“No! And no! Who wants to know about this? How many times do I have to say no?” she asserted.

Paint peeled from the bottom, and the water turned green in the Trump administration's Reflecting Pool fiasco. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“I am not talking about that,” she said, trying to get the reporters to only focus on the subject of her press conference.

When another reporter, believed to be the initial reporter who Pirro skipped over, asked about the Reflecting Pool fiasco, she again shot it down.

“No, I’m not going there. Don’t even go there,” a visibly annoyed Pirro said. “That’s why I didn’t call you. You and I have this relationship, and I’m not going there. Anyone else?”

Pirro was on thin ice with Trump after she couldn't prosecute one of his interests. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool drama put Pirro in the ire of President Donald Trump last month after she failed to bring charges against former Olympian David Hearn, whom her office claimed vandalized the pool’s lining.

Her office later admitted that the damage to the pool’s lining was actually the result of the “rushed and flawed” installation work of a contractor that Trump hired.

Her office has since been accused of sabotaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool before announcing an embarrassing U-turn after admitting there was no evidence the pool had been vandalized.

Her decision to drop the charges has enraged the president, who still insists the botched job was the result of nefarious actors, not his no-bid contractors. He said in a fiery statement that Pirro had “fold[ed] like an umbrella” over the case.