Judge Jeanine Hit With Fresh Humiliation Over Trump’s Violent Call

Jeanine Pirro is taking heat from a legal watchdog for her boss’ deranged threat to lawmakers.

The Legal Accountability Center has filed a bar complaint against Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, over her participation in President Donald Trump’s revenge tour against six Democratic lawmakers who urged the military to reject unlawful commands.

The watchdog urged the New York Attorney Grievance Committee to investigate Pirro, 75, for ordering her subordinates to seek the indictments of six lawmakers—Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, Reps. Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, Chrissy Houlahan, and Jason Crow—in connection with a November 2025 video telling the military to defy President Donald Trump’s illegal orders.

Pirro “knew or should have known” that her directive to her subordinates “was unwarranted, frivolous, and would serve merely to harass or maliciously injure the targets of her order,” the group argued.

“She knew or should have known, as a government prosecutor, that her directive to seek indictments was not legally or factually supported by ‘probable cause,’” it added, describing Pirro’s conduct as “prejudicial to the administration of justice” and a violation of supervisory obligations.

President Donald Trump shared posts from his supporters that called for U.S. lawmakers to be imprisoned or even hanged. Donald Trump Truth Social

The complaint stems from a video that six Democrats released last year. They spoke directly to U.S. service members and the intelligence community, reminding them that they took an oath to the U.S. Constitution and that they “can refuse illegal orders.”

The video sent Trump into a tailspin, reposting one concerning social media post that read, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

Jeanine Pirro. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Pirro quickly fell in line by coming after the six lawmakers, but the effort ultimately fell short when a grand jury refused to indict them.

“Regarding the requirement of ‘probable cause,’ it should be evident that Ms. Pirro knew or should have known that none existed,” the Legal Accountability Center said.

“How could it, when the comments at issue were plainly protected First Amendment speech, when even the Secretary of Defense had said virtually the same thing before he entered the government, and when the principle of not following ‘illegal’ orders was doctrinally ingrained in all of our military academies? This was purely selective prosecution in its most obvious and improper guise,” it added.

Tim Lauer, a spokesperson for Pirro, blasted the complaint as frivolous.

“The grand jury, not the prosecutor, decides whether to indict. That is their job. Attempting to weaponize the disciplinary process against prosecutors for doing their jobs amounts to nothing more than a frivolous complaint,” he said in a statement.