Judge Jeanine Piles On Right-Wing Kamala Attacks: ‘Is She Sober?’

Right-wing attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris ever since she declared her candidacy for president have honed in on her ethnicity, her laugh, her past relationships, and now, thanks to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, whether or not she is sober.

In a segment on The Five about Joe Rogan’s belief that Harris will beat Donald Trump, Pirro largely agreed with the comedian and podcaster’s other claim that negative coverage of the vice president has been limited.

For Harris to make her campaign about the future “is the most important thing for her to do, because you cannot focus on her past,” Pirro argued.

“Her past as a DA was a disaster, and I’m ready to speak about that at the right time. Her past is something that she should be embarrassed of. Her past three-and-a-half years in the White House has been a joke,” she continued.

“You have to look at this woman and say, you know, ‘Is she sober during the last three-and-a-half years?’” said Pirro, who has often been portrayed as a prolific wine drinker on Saturday Night Live.

“You know, she just laughed her way through it,” Pirro added, throwing in that extra dig for good measure.

No evidence exists to lend credence to Pirro’s implication. Additionally, a video that circulated widely last year that appeared to show Harris inebriated was proven to be digitally generated.