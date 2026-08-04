Judge Jeanine Brings Mystery Item to Trump Showdown

Jeanine Pirro raised eyebrows after entering and exiting a White House meeting with Donald Trump on Monday with two mysterious items.

Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, met with the president after he told the world she had “choked” and “folded like an umbrella” by dropping charges against former Olympian David Hearn, whom the administration had accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

In a filing dropping the case, Pirro’s team admitted that the damage was caused by a shoddy installation, and pointed the finger squarely at the contractors involved.

“I was disappointed with Jeanine Pirro,” Trump said Monday at the White House, claiming that the judge in the case was “extremely unfriendly” to her.

Hours later, the two met in the Oval Office. Pirro did not offer her resignation, nor was she fired, according to The New York Times.

Also at the Oval Office meeting, the Times reported, was Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, whose department Pirro’s team faulted in their filing. Burgum, like Trump, has criticized Pirro’s decision to drop the case.

Afterward, Pirro was seen walking through the parking lot, rolling on a dolly items she herself hadn’t brought in with her: a large white box and a black briefcase. A staffer had brought those items to the meeting.

A staffer rolled in the items prior to Monday's meeting. CNN

Pirro had possession of the items after the meeting. CNN

On CNN, which spotted Pirro’s coming and going, White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins said the sight was still “pretty unusual.”

“We talked to a lot of officials today at the White House who were also themselves openly speculating about her future and what this looks like because of how angry the president was with her,” Collins added, as CNN reports that a “furious” Trump is considering firing Pirro.

Jeanine Pirro has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump for a number of years. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“Reporters attempted to ask him multiple times if he was second-thinking or regretting putting her inside the D.C. U.S. attorney‘s office to lead it. He did not answer that question, notably. And so we‘ll see,” Collins said, recalling Trump’s outburst.

“A lot of times, the president’s view or determination about keeping someone on is decided by the coverage, and so I think that could also play a factor here.”

Pirro’s meeting—and her departure with the two items—spurred plenty of chatter online about her future.