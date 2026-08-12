Politics

Judge Jeanine Makes Desperate Move as Trump Threatens Her Job

HAIL MARY

The Justice Department has quietly convened a rare legal body.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Jeanine Pirro speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during her swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s handpicked D.C. prosecutor, Jeanine Pirro, has quietly deployed a rare and aggressive legal weapon amid intense pressure from the White House to lock up the president’s political enemies.

The Justice Department has convened a special grand jury in Washington to probe major cases, a highly unusual move, The Washington Post reported. Unlike standard panels, this body can publish damning reports exposing subjects even if prosecutors lack the evidence to secure an indictment.

Overseeing the effort is Steven Vandervelden, a key Pirro ally previously tapped to investigate former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and D.C. police crime stats.

Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia on July 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Pirro announced that former Olympic canoeist David Hearn has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to alleged vandalism of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Donald Trump accused Jeanine Pirro of folding over the Reflecting Pool debacle. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The drastic step comes as Pirro’s position grows increasingly perilous under newly confirmed Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia has suffered a string of high-profile courtroom flops, failing to convict a man accused of throwing a sandwich at a federal agent, six Democratic lawmakers who urged troops to reject illegal orders, and Powell over a building renovation.

Her troubles escalated last week when Trump openly signaled her job was on the line after she dropped charges against former Olympian David Hearn over the damaged Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool liner.

“She choked,” Trump said Monday in the Oval Office, when asked about Pirro.

Later, while boarding Air Force One, he was asked whether the former Fox News host’s job is safe. “I haven’t made a determination,” he said.

Investigators discovered the damage stemmed from a botched contractor job linked to Trump’s own Virginia golf course—though the department is reportedly hunting for minor misdemeanor charges to slap on Hearn anyway.

President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth look on as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro speaks during a press conference in the Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington D.C., U.S., August 11, 2025.
Jeanine Pirro has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump for years. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“This would add another bizarre turn to a sad chapter in the DOJ’s history and further harass an innocent man,” warned Hearn’s legal team, including Norm Eisen of Democracy Defenders Fund, Mary Dohrmann of Washington Litigation Group, and Steve Levin of Steptoe LLP.

With Washington’s standard grand juries repeatedly balking at Trump-backed indictments, Pirro’s new special panel offers a crucial workaround.

Rather than proving guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt” at trial, the 23-person body needs only a lower “preponderance of evidence” standard to draft a public, career-wrecking report—giving the administration the public scalp it craves.

The Daily Beast has contacted Pirro’s office for comment.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now