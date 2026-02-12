Judge Jeanine Taps Pardoned Ex-Husband to Represent Her in Personal Injury Suit

Former Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro picked her ex-husband, Albert Pirro, to represent her in a personal injury lawsuit against her hometown after she tripped and fell.

Pirro, the top prosecutor in the District of Columbia, filed the suit against the city of Rye, New York, and New York-based gas and electric company, ConEdison, claiming she suffered “serious personal injuries” after tripping and falling in the affluent Westchester County town.

“As a result of defendants’ negligence, Ms. Pirro sustained serious personal injuries, including but not limited to bruises and contusions to the head, eye, face, and shoulder areas,” the lawsuit states.

Her ex-husband, Albert Pirro, is named as her attorney. In 2000, he was convicted on 34 counts of conspiracy and tax evasion. He was pardoned by Trump on the last day of his first term in 2021.

The Pirros filed for divorce in 2007, but their divorce wasn't finalized until 2013. Timothy Fadek/Corbis via Getty Images

The one-time legal powerhouse couple was married for more than 40 years before their 2013 divorce.

The lawsuit claims “Pirro was confined to bed, required medical attention and treatment, has suffered, and continues to experience pain and suffering, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, and economic damages,” as a result of the fall.

It accuses ConEdison’s construction and excavation for creating the hazard, and blames Rye for contracting the work and failing to enforce its safety requirements.

Pirro is the top federal prosecutor in the District of Columbia, one of the most powerful U.S. Attorney's offices in the country. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Defendants were negligent, careless, and reckless in failing to warn Ms. Pirro of [a] dangerous condition,” the complaint states.

She is seeking $250,000 in damages.

Pirro, 75, has close ties to Westchester, particularly the legal community, having served as a judge in the Westchester County Court and as the county’s district attorney from 1991 to 2005. She owns a house about one mile away from the scene of her fall.

She later hosted Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News before President Donald Trump tapped her to be U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia last year.

Pirro said the fall gave her “serious personal injuries." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Pirro’s apparent fall happened Aug. 28, 2025, just weeks after she was confirmed to her post in Washington on Aug. 2, 2025.

In the days immediately following her fall, Pirro was seen several times. On Aug. 31, 2025, she appeared on Fox News Sunday, but no visible bruising was seen on her face or eyes.