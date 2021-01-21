Fox News Host Judge Jeanine Told Trump to Pardon Ex-Husband in Final Hour of Presidency, Says Report

Read it at CNN
If you thought there was something weird about the timing of President Donald Trump’s pardoning of Albert Pirro Jr., the ex-husband of Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro, then you were right. Albert Pirro’s pardoning came in the final hour of Trump’s presidency, long after he had released a list of 143 clemencies for his cronies the night before. According to CNN, Jeanine Pirro was upset when she discovered that her ex wasn’t on the initial list Wednesday morning—and made her thoughts clear to Trump and his team. Trump’s aides were then ordered to scramble the pardon through before the midday deadline, when Trump’s term ended. Jeanine Pirro has been one of Trump’s most determined apologists on Fox.