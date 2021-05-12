Judge Rips Defendant Who Logged Into Court Zoom With ‘Buttfucker 3000’ Username

It’s crucial to make a respectable first impression when you appear in court. Spare a thought, then, for the poor defendant in Michigan who inadvertently logged into his court’s Zoom call on Tuesday with the username “Buttfucker 3000.” A clip of the incident shows Judge Jeffrey Middleton say “bring this fool in” before the man with the provocative username appears on screen. The judge asks for the defendant’s name and he replies “Nathaniel Saxton,” setting up the judge for one of the most unique utterances in legal history: “Your name’s not ‘Buttfucker 3000,’ you yoho! Logging in to my court with that as your screen name... What kind of idiot logs into court like that?” The defendant protests, saying that he had no idea how that became his username, but later said it’s his the pairing name for his Bluetooth speaker. “It’s an inside joke... I’m embarrassed, I’m sorry,” he said. According to Law & Crime, Saxton later pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was given a $200 fine.
