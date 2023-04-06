Judge Overseeing Trump Hush-Money Case Gave $15 to Biden Campaign, Report Says

Read it at NBC News
The judge set to preside over Donald Trump’s hush money case appears to have made small-dollar donations to President Biden’s campaign and two progressive political groups in 2020, an NBC News investigation reveals. According to the report, New York State Supreme Court judge Juan Merchan made a $15 donation to Biden for President in July 2020, as well as $10 donations to the organizations Stop Republicans and the Progressive Turnout Project a day later. The 2020 donation to Biden was the only federal campaign donation listed for Merchan in the Federal Election Commission’s database.