CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Judge Judy Endorses Nikki Haley in 2024 Presidential Race

    VERDICT HAS BEEN REACHED

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    “Judge Judy” Sheindlin

    Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

    “Judge Judy” Sheindlin announced her presidential endorsement on Tuesday, ruling in favor of Republican candidate Nikki Haley. The retired Manhattan judge called Haley “whip-smart”—despite the fact that just last month Haley struggled to answer a question about why the American Civil War started. Sheindlin also lauded Haley’s performance as Governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations. “[Haley] is principled, measured, and has that elusive quality of real common sense,” Sheindlin said. Nikki Haley said she was “honored” to have the TV personality’s endorsement. “Judge Judy is a no-nonsense lady who has earned the respect of millions of Americans from her courtroom by being thoughtful, fair, and honest,” Haley said. In 2020, Sheindlin endorsed former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a Democrat, for president.

    Read it at The New York Post