Judge Destroys SBF’s ‘Repeated’ Requests for Release from Jail
YOU DID THIS TO YOURSELF
Judge Lewis Kaplan nixed billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s pleas for an early release from jail on Tuesday in a fiery ruling. Bankman-Fried has filed “repeated” requests to leave the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, arguing that the conditions of his imprisonment have made it impossible to access his discovery materials and that he requires more time each day to work with his lawyers on his defense. Kaplan argued that SBF, in fact, had extensive access to the proper trial materials—particularly while released on bail at his parents’ house in Palo Alto, and that “whatever time pressure defendant now claims to face given the imminence of the trial date” is “of his own making.” Kaplan was also unconvinced that SBF was denied access to specific materials—and said he was unsure why his detention would impede SBF’s defense, writing, “generalities about millions of pages without connecting those dots simply is not persuasive.” The defense can, Kaplan wrote at the end of his ruling, make a further application with a “more factually grounded and persuasive showing.”