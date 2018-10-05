Judge Kavanaugh: Maybe I Was ‘Too Emotional At Times’ During Hearing

CHEAT SHEET
Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh said that he had been “too emotional at times” during his public hearing testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. “I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been,” he wrote, referencing a hearing in which he raised his voice, shed tears and said that the sexual misconducts claims leveled at him were “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” “I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad.” Without specifying which words he regretted, he said that he has always been an “even-keeled” judge and would be “committed to deciding cases according to the Constitution and laws of the United States” and would “continue to be the same kind of judge I have been for the last 12 years.”