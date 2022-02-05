Judge’s Ex-Clerk Is Trashing SCOTUS Rivals’ Wikipedia Pages
DIRT SLINGING
A former clerk for Ketanji Brown Jackson, a federal judge considered to be at the top of Joe Biden’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees to replace the retiring Stephen Breyer, is editing his boss’ Wikipedia page and those of her rivals, Politico reports. Matteo Godi, identified by a group of Jackson’s former clerks as Wikipedia user “H2rty,” attempted to cast aspersions on Jackson’s rivals and boost her accomplishments in the eyes of a liberal audience. He made more than 20 edits to the pages of seven judges seen to be in the running for Biden’s nomination starting two days after Breyer’s retirement was reported. Jackson did not comment on the edits, and her former clerks found no evidence she knew of the surreptitious editing.