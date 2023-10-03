Judge Kicks Reporters Out of Courtroom to Talk to Trump and AG

A turbulent second day at Donald Trump's bank fraud trial in New York came to an equally puzzling end, when the judge unceremoniously kicked out all journalists from the courtroom to speak privately with the former president and Attorney General Letitia James.

When one reporter asked whether the courtroom was being sealed, Justice Arthur F. Engoron did not respond. Instead, security personnel yelled at journalists to leave immediately.

Trump, James, and their respective legal teams remained in the courtroom for more than 20 minutes before exiting.

On his way out, Trump surprised everyone by stating that he will return to court Wednesday.

“I'll be back tomorrow. Good day,” he said with a wave, before ducking into a side exit with his attorneys and Secret Service security detail.

James refused to answer any questions on her way out, preventing the public from knowing what was going on inside.

Earlier in the day, Engoron issued a gag order against Trump after he posted on his social media site, Truth Social, accusing one of Engoron's law clerks of having a relationship with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).