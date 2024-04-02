Judge Tosses Election-Challenge Lawsuit by Arizona Loser

An Arizona Republican who challenged the results of the 2022 election for state attorney general after he lost by 280 votes was dealt a double blow on Monday: A judge tossed his lawsuit and paved the way for officials to seek sanctions against him. Abe Hamadeh, who is currently running for Congress, denounced the way election officials verified signatures on mail-in ballots and wanted the court to decertify the race and order a recount, The Arizona Republic reported. Maricopa County Judge Susanna Pineda said in her ruling that Hamadeh was trying to “overturn the will of the people” and shot down all his demands. She also gave Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes permission to seek sanctions against Hamadeh and his lawyer, Ryan Heath. There was no immediate comment from either man. Pineda also dismissed claims filed by Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby and Arizona resident David Mast, who wanted either a recount or a new election for governor and attorney general. Both men could face sanctions as well.
