Judge KOs More Trump Attempts to Stop Colorado Ballot Suit
Donald Trump keeps trying to kill a lawsuit that seeks to block him from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado—and he keeps losing. A judge has rejected his latest efforts, issuing a scathing assessment of his legal arguments. The suit contends that Trump is ineligible to run for president because of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, citing a provision in the 14th Amendment—and Trump claims the provision isn’t applicable. Judge Sarah Wallace did not mince words: “Such an interpretation is absurd; the Constitution and its requirements for eligibility are not suggestions, left to the political parties to determine at their sole discretion.”