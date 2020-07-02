Judge Lifts Restraining Order Blocking Simon & Schuster From Publishing Mary Trump’s Book
A New York Supreme Court judge has removed the temporary restraining order against Simon & Schuster blocking the publication of Mary Trump’s forthcoming tell-all, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, set for a July 28 release. As a result, the publisher can proceed with releasing the book, which has already gone to print, but the order still applies to Mary Trump herself, and the extent to which President Donald Trump’s niece may or may not have breached a confidentiality agreement signed in the settlement of Fred Trump’s estate is still pending litigation. Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said in an affidavit Tuesday that his company had been unaware that she had signed a non-disclosure agreement. “We are gratified with the Appellate Court’s decision to overturn the Temporary Restraining Order issued by the lower court against Simon & Schuster...As all know, there are well-established precedents against prior restraint and pre-publication injunctions, and we remain confident that the preliminary injunction will be denied,” the company said in a statement.