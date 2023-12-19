Judge Orders Release of Sealed Docs Naming Epstein Associates

The names of dozens of people in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit are scheduled to be revealed early in the new year as part of a lawsuit filed against the late sex-trafficker’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

On Monday, Manhattan federal judge Loretta Preska ordered another group of documents to be unsealed in the case in a ruling first reported by the Daily Mail.

Many pleadings in the lawsuit—filed by victim Virginia Giuffre in 2015 and settled two years later—were filed under seal. Preska has released the secret court filings on a rolling basis since 2019, casting light on powerful men tied to Epstein who were also accused of abuse.

The Miami Herald, which published an exposé on Epstein’s lenient 2008 plea deal that led to his arrest in 2019, sued to release the legal documents.

While Preska ruled against revealing the names of victims who hadn’t come forward publicly, she ordered previously sealed records related to Epstein’s recruiters, staffers and other associates to be released.

The anonymous parties are listed as “Does,” and Preska notes that multiple individuals are “public figures” including one listed in Epstein’s address book.

In her order, Preska said the Does had 14 days to appeal her decision.

Some documents appear to relate to Cathy and Miles Alexander, the house managers of Epstein’s U.S. Virgin Islands compound, as Preska cited a media interview the couple gave to the Mail in 2011 as reason against further sealing.

Others seem to include references to Doug Band, a onetime adviser to former President Bill Clinton who traveled with him on Epstein’s private jet. Preska listed a Vanity Fair article about Band, titled “Confessions of a Clintonworld Exile,” as rationale for unsealing.

The public will also learn more about Johanna Sjoberg, who claimed that Britain’s Prince Andrew groped her when she sat on his knee at a party at Epstein’s New York mansion. (Prince Andrew denies her accusations). Preska cited an interview Sjoberg gave to the Mail as a reason that the “material should be unsealed in full.”

Meanwhile, records mentioning victim Haley Robson and Giuffre’s father Sky Roberts will also be part of the document dump.

Preska noted that additional parties in the soon-to-be unveiled documents had testified at Maxwell’s 2021 trial or saw portions of their depositions released previously.

Since Epstein’s death in a federal lockup in 2019, the names of his high-powered friends and enablers have made international headlines.

But while Epstein trafficked scores of girls and young women with a network of recruiters up until his 2019 arrest, Maxwell is his only associate to face criminal charges for his sex ring.