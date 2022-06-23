Judge OKs Name Change for Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter

CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk’s estranged 18-year-old daughter has been given approval to formally change her name and her gender. The teen wrote in a court petition that she wanted to ditch her very recognizable last name because “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” Now a Los Angeles judge has signed off on that, TMZ reports. The Tesla boss’ kid will now be using the last name of her mother, Justine, who is Musk’s first wife. It’s not clear what drove father and daughter apart, but LGBTQ groups have noted Musk’s transphobic comments.