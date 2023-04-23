Judge OKs Restraining Order Against Reporter Probing Far-Right Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers

Read it at The Arizona Republic
A reporter who has been investigating where Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers actually lives has been slapped with a restraining order that First Amendment experts say is a travesty. Camryn Sanchez of the Arizona Capitol Times has questioned the right-wing Republican about which of her homes is her real residence, and she rang the doorbell of one of them. Rogers claimed she is being stalked and stated, without any evidence, that Sanchez might physically harm her. “This would definitely have a horrible effect on journalists if this were allowed to stand,” Gregg Leslie, executive director of the First Amendment Legal Clinic at Arizona State University, told The Arizona Republic.