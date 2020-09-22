CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Judge Orders Protesters to Stay Away From Planned Parenthood in Spokane
TOO CLOSE
Read it at Spokesman-Revie
In a victory for Planned Parenthood, a judge has ordered anti-abortion protesters to keep their distance from a clinic in Spokane, Washington, and sharply curtailed the hours they can assemble. “The right to protest does not include protesting to shut Planned Parenthood down or to harass its patients and health care providers,” Spokane Superior Court Judge Raymond Clary wrote in an order granting a preliminary injunction on Monday. The protest group, which calls itself The Church at Planned Parenthood, must stay at least 35 feet away from the women’s health center and can’t gather until after the last patient has come in.