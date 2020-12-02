CHEAT SHEET
Judge Orders Kentucky Coffee Shop Closed—and Cops Become Customers
A Kentucky coffee shop that brazenly flouted Gov. Andy Beshear’s pandemic ban on indoor service was ordered shuttered by a judge this week. But Brewed in Lexington was open again on Wednesday—and police were investigating reports that two officers were seen patronizing the rule-breaking java joint. “Lexington police expects all personnel to be aware of their actions, particularly while in uniform, and how those actions reflect on the department as a whole,” police spokeswoman Brenna Angel told the Lexington Herald-Leader. It’s not clear who will enforce the judge’s temporary restraining order against the coffee shop.