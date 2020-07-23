Judge Orders Docs to Be Unsealed in Civil Case Against Ghislaine Maxwell
A New York judge has ordered that dozens of documents, likely running into thousands of pages, be unsealed in Virginia Roberts Guiffre’s civil case against Ghislaine Maxwell. Guiffre, a victim of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is suing Maxwell and has lobbied for all documents in the case to be unsealed. Judge Loretta Preska granted the motion on Thursday, however allowed Maxwell’s legal team to file an urgent appeal to her ruling. If the appeal is not ruled on within a week, unsealed documents will be released. They include Maxwell’s 2016 deposition, correspondence between Maxwell and Epstein, and a deposition from lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who has strenuously denied Guiffre’s allegations that he had sex with her when she was underage. Guiffre alleges she was trafficked to different countries and pimped out to Epstein’s pals, including Prince Andrew, for underage sex.